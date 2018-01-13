Police investigate deadly shooting in Newberg

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Newberg that happened Friday night.

At around 11:40 p.m., Newberg-Dundee police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of East 2nd and Main Streets.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim.

Anyone with any information on what happened, please call Newberg-Dundee Police.

