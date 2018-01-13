Deputies: Strangulation suspect arrested after being tracked by Lincoln Co. K9

Lincoln County Deputies arrested a Yachats man who is accused of assaulting a woman and running away from officers.

Deputies responded to a home north of Yachats on Friday and found a 19-year-old woman who was suffering from injuries consistent with assault and strangulation

Deputies said 31-year-old Matthew Poreda ran off before they arrived.

A deputy’s K9 partner Bonni found Poreda, and he then fled a short distance and jumped into a patch of blackberry bushes where he was cornered.

Poreda was arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail. He has been charged with assault in the fourth degree, strangulation, harassment, kidnapping, and DUII.

