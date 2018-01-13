Pet raccoon can't go home, Washington state judge rules

The U.S Treasury and IRS estimate that 90 percent of people who get a paycheck are likely to see more in take-home pay as soon as February.More >
The U.S Treasury and IRS estimate that 90 percent of people who get a paycheck are likely to see more in take-home pay as soon as February.More >
Read this so you know what not to do!More >
Read this so you know what not to do!More >
Detectives with the Newberg-Dundee Police Department say a man is dead after being gunned down in Newberg around 11:40 p.m. Friday.More >
Detectives with the Newberg-Dundee Police Department say a man is dead after being gunned down in Newberg around 11:40 p.m. Friday.More >
It began with Matthew Nicholson, 28, losing a video game, raging alone in his room and yelling out in anger Thursday night in Ceres, California. It ended with the death of his mother.More >
It began with Matthew Nicholson, 28, losing a video game, raging alone in his room and yelling out in anger Thursday night in Ceres, California. It ended with the death of his mother.More >
The flu virus has reached nearly every corner of the nation.More >
The flu virus has reached nearly every corner of the nation.More >
Two teenagers were injured in a stabbing that happened at Laurelhurst Park Saturday night.More >
Two teenagers were injured in a stabbing that happened at Laurelhurst Park Saturday night.More >
A Tigard man was pronounced dead after an officer-involved shooting in a Sherwood-area field.More >
A Tigard man was pronounced dead after an officer-involved shooting in a Sherwood-area field.More >
Hundreds of pages of court documents unsealed Friday in the case of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock offer a blueprint of investigators' pursuits in determining the how and why of the attack.More >
Hundreds of pages of court documents unsealed Friday in the case of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock offer a blueprint of investigators' pursuits in determining the how and why of the attack.More >
An inmate in Nevada has been extradited to Oregon to face a murder charge in connection with the death of a man found off a cliff at Rocky Butte in 2015.More >
An inmate in Nevada has been extradited to Oregon to face a murder charge in connection with the death of a man found off a cliff at Rocky Butte in 2015.More >
The officer and sergeant were both taken to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.More >
The officer and sergeant were both taken to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.More >