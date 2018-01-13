'I fear for my town': Newberg residents react to deadly shooting

Detectives with the Newberg-Dundee Police Department say a man is dead after being gunned down in Newberg around 11:40 p.m. Friday.

Officers say they responded to reports of gunshots near South Main Street and East 2nd Street.

Neighbors say they were startled by the sounds of the shooting.

One man who spoke with FOX 12 off camera says he thought someone was banging on his back door, but police say it turned out to be gunfire. He says he peeked out his window and saw a man dead in the alley next to his home.

Kara Woodward says things aren’t as peaceful in Newberg as they once were.

“Just a lot more activity. Used to be very quiet,” she said.

Woodward says a crime scene unfolded right in front of her house Friday night. She describes hearing the gunshots as, “Four to six quick pops. Slight pause and then a louder boom.”

Woodward tells FOX 12 that police were in and around her front yard.

The shooting shut down some streets, and closed Nap’s Thriftway for hours.

When officers responded to reports of gunshots, they say they discovered one man dead.

Adam and Kelly McGuffie live a few blocks away, and say this news is too close to home.

“I was just super surprised because this neighborhood seems pretty safe and we’ve never heard of anything like this happening,” Kelly tells FOX 12.

Woodward says commotion outside her home isn’t unusual because of her proximity to restaurants and bars, but Friday night was different.

“I fear for my town cause this isn’t why I moved here. I moved here to get away from Portland, to be safe,” she said. “This is supposed to be the sanctuary, and this is like a block away from home.”

Police tell FOX 12 they have not made any arrests in this case, and they are not identifying the man who died from gunshot wounds yet because his next of kin has not been notified.

Police say they believe the shooting was a homicide, and it is still an ongoing and active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joe Eubanks at 503-538-8321.

