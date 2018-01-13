Deputies: Cornelius man stabs pit bull that attacked his dogs

A man walking his dogs in Cornelius had to defend himself when confronted by an "aggressive" pit bull, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the report of a man attacking a dog in the 400 block of North 10th Avenue, near the railroad tracks, at 7:23 a.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived on scene, they learned the man was out walking his two dogs on leashes when a pit bull confronted them and attacked one of the dogs. The man stabbed the pit bull to protect himself.

Deputies said the pit bull caused minor injuries to one of the dogs.

The injured pit bull was taken to a local veterinary clinic, where he had to be euthanized, according to deputies.

Deputies have not found the owner of the pit bull.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call deputies at 503-629-0111.

