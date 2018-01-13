Multnomah Co. Commissioner Smith kicks off City Council campaign

Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith kicked off her campaign for Portland City Council on Saturday.

Commissioner Smith is running for the seat currently filled by Councilman Dan Saltzman. He announced last year that he would not be running for re-election.

Smith was elected to the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners in 2010.

At Saturday's event, she talked about what she wants to accomplish if elected.

"We need to make sure we have a city that takes care of everybody. That everybody in our city has the same opportunity. In Portland proper it is so unaffordable to live, work, and play for many people who look like me," said Commissioner Smith. "I want to make sure that you don't have to be a CEO, you don't have to be a doctor, you don't have to be an executive or software maker to live in Portland proper."

The election for Portland City Council will take place on May 15, 2018.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.