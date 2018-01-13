Fred Meyer store on Foster and 82nd has closed

A Fred Meyer store has closed it's doors for the final time in southeast Portland Saturday night.

The store located at Southeast 82nd Avenue and Foster Road closed around 6 p.m.

Back in December, Fred Meyer announced it would be closing the location saying it has been underperforming.

FOX 12 caught up with some customers who said they are sad to see the store go.

"It is unfortunate that it's closing because so many generations of families around here have grown up in the store," said Darlene Konye.

Konye says it may inconvenience some people who have to take the bus to get groceries. The nearest store will now be nearly two miles south on 82nd Avenue at Johnson Creek.

A man who works across from the Fred Meyer store says it will be tough seeing it close.

"We really hate that we are going to have to find somewhere else to go to lunch, and when we get off work we really can't go get our shopping done," said Tyler Lund-Murphy.

Lund-Murphy says he hopes something good will end up going into the location.

Fred Meyer says the fuel center at the Foster location will remain open after the store closes.

