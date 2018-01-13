Deputies investigating deadly hit-and-run crash involving two pedestrians in Philomath

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday morning.

Deputies say two community volunteers were collecting debris along Highway 20 when they were struck by a white Ford 250 pickup truck. The driver fled the scene.

One of the volunteers, a 70-year-old Corvallis man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other volunteer, a 85-year-old Corvallis man, remains in the Intensive Care Unit at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.

Deputies said with the help from multiple community members, the suspect's pickup was spotted and located at the Blodgett Store.

Ricky Ray Ferguson, 53, of Toledo, is being investigated for involvement in the hit-and-run crash, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the crash with the assistance from Philomath Police Department, Corvallis Police Department, Albany Police Department, Oregon State Police, and Oregon Department of Transportation.

