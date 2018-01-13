Police: Two teens injured in stabbing at Laurelhurst Park

Two teenagers were injured in a stabbing that happened at Laurelhurst Park Saturday night, according to Portland police.

Officers responded to the park at 7:15 p.m. on the report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived to the scene, located near Southeast Ankeny Street and Laurelhurst Place, they found two 16-year-old males suffering from stab wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

At the scene, officers contacted a large group of juveniles who were associated with the incident.

The suspect is described as white or Hispanic male in his teens or early-20s.

Anyone with information about on the stabbing is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

