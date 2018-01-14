Beaverton Police patrol car hit on Highway 26

A Beaverton Police Officer had a close call when a car hit a patrol car on Highway 26.

Police posted this photo on Twitter just before 3 am Sunday morning.

Police said the officer was conducting a traffic stop when this happened

A very close call tonight for one of our officers as his vehicle was struck by a passing motorist on Highway 26 while conducting a traffic stop. Thankfully, no one was injured, but please be extra careful when passing any vehicle stopped on the side of the road. pic.twitter.com/ysVNDvqZuX — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) January 14, 2018

No one was hurt, according to Beaverton Police.

This serves as a reminder of Oregon’s Move-Over law, which requires cars to move over when they see cars on the shoulder of the road.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.