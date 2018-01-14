Beaverton Police patrol car hit on Highway 26 - KPTV - FOX 12

Beaverton Police patrol car hit on Highway 26

A Beaverton Police Officer had a close call when a car hit a patrol car on Highway 26.

Police posted this photo on Twitter just before 3 am Sunday morning.

Police said the officer was conducting a traffic stop when this happened

No one was hurt, according to Beaverton Police.

This serves as a reminder of Oregon’s Move-Over law, which requires cars to move over when they see cars on the shoulder of the road.

