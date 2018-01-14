Police investigate large fight, shooting outside N. Portland club

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in North Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded to the report of gunfire near the intersection of North Mississippi Avenue and North Shaver Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

As officers were responding to the location, a 9-1-1 caller reported they saw a group of about 50 people fighting, then heard gunfire.

When officers got to the scene, they saw multiple people leaving the area on foot and driving away.

Police learned from witnesses that an argument had started inside the 1905 Club.

The people involved in the argument were escorted outside of the 1905 Club, at which time a large group of people started fighting and gunfire was heard.

Police said there were no reports of any injuries. While officers canvassed the area, they did find evidence of gunfire.

The Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operations Division's Gang Enforcement Team responded to take over the investigation.

Criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division also responded to the location to help with the investigation.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.