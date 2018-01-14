OSP: Man arrested after deadly crash on Hwy 26

A Gresham man was arrested for manslaughter in connection with a deadly crash on Highway 26.

Oregon State Police said troopers and Clackamas County deputies responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on the highway just east of Rhododendron at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2003 Chrysler Town and Country van, driven by 54-year-old Robert Walsh, was going west on Highway 26. While negotiating a curve, Walsh crossed over into the eastbound lane and hit a 2003 Harley Davidson Motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 71-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene according to OSP.

The passenger, a 70-year-old woman from Hillsboro, sustained serious injuries and was taken by air ambulance to Emanuel Hospital.

OSP said Walsh was taken into custody and charged with Manslaughter, DUII and Assault II.

