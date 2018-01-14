Pedestrian hit, killed on Hwy 212 near Damascus

Oregon State Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on Highway 212 near Damascus early Sunday.

At about 12 a.m., troopers and Clackamas County deputies responded to a deadly crash on the highway east of Southeast 222nd Avenue.

According to OSP, the preliminary investigation revealed that a red 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by 54-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Pineda of Sandy, was traveling eastbound on Highway 212 when he collided with a pedestrian.

Police determined that the pedestrian, identified as 28-year-old Jami Lee Dasher of Boring, was in the eastbound lane of traffic at the time of the collision.

Dasher was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSP said this is an ongoing investigation.

