Deputies: Man arrested after trying to stab others at Aloha bar

A Hillsboro man was arrested after deputies say he tried to stab other patrons and security staff at a bar in Aloha.



Washington County deputies responded to Club Underground on 18641 SW Tualatin Valley Hwy. just after 12 a.m. Sunday, after multiple 911 callers reported a man with a knife causing a disturbance.

When deputies arrived, they found security staff on the floor struggling with a man who was armed with a knife. According to deputies, during the struggle, the man swung the knife at other people in an attempt to stab them.

The man suffered a minor cut to his own hand and was ultimately disarmed and detained.

During the investigation, deputies learned that altercation started when a man accidentally bumped into another man while entering the restroom. When the man left the restroom a short time later, the other man flashed some hand signals and produced a knife.

Bar security staff intervened, and several patrons called 911. Deputies said no one was seriously injured.

Jonathan Lemarroy, 39, of Hillsboro was arrested. He faces charges of assault in the second degree, riot, menacing, felon in possession of a weapon, disorderly conduct in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon and parole violation.

Bail was set at $250,000.

