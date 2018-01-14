Police investigating SE Portland home burglary

Portland police are investigating after a woman says someone stole sentimental items from her home.

The incident occurred at a home on Southeast 142nd Avenue Wednesday afternoon. The homeowner says a person stole her jewelry box with wedding bands inside, and also a few random items including lotion, makeup, and even a light fixture.

Then, the next day, she says a car pulled into her driveway and her boyfriend scared the person off.

“A friend came over while I was at work and found that my window next to the front door was kicked in and that my door was open, and she waited until police arrived,” said homeowner Mindy Kayser.

She said they have installed security cameras now after the break-in.

Anyone with information should contact Portland police.

