SW Portland homeowners wake up to find massive tree in their yards

Homeowners in southwest Portland say their yards looked like a scene out of a movie Sunday morning

Portland General Electric workers tell FOX 12 around 6:30 a.m. a massive tree was uprooted and fell into backyards. They say it brought down several power lines, and knocked out power to nearly 200 customers at one point.

The downed tree did not hit any homes, or hurt anyone.

Joe Atkinson said he was in a deep sleep when he was woken up by a loud thud.

“I couldn’t figure out in the dark what tree fell,” he said.

Now, his backyard is full of branches and his shed was pierced by one that went straight through the roof.

Angela Alexander lives kitty-corner to Atkinson. She tells FOX 12 it was her tree that fell.

“Always just had this sick feeling that one day they would fall down,” Alexander said about the trees around her home.

She said when she heard the thump Sunday morning, she knew it had to be their backyard tree but it was too dark to see where it had fallen.

“My heart was in my throat just ‘cause I was worried about my neighbors,” she said.

Tracy Stocker’s morning started similarly to her neighbors. She said she thought a cat had knocked something down in the house.

“This is crazy. I thought it was one power pole and one tree, and evidently it just yanked them all like a series of dominoes,” Stocker said.

It’s a job PGE crews say is challenging, and they say they find it “impressive” that one tree caused so much damage.

Neighbors say they’re thankful the weather was warm and dry Sunday, so crews can get their power restored as quickly as possible.

Power was restored to affected customers at about 9 p.m. Sunday.

