Coast Guard rescues man stranded by high tide near Cannon Beach

(Image: U.S. Coast Guard) (Image: U.S. Coast Guard)
CANNON BEACH, OR (KPTV) -

The Coast Guard rescued a man who was stranded by a high tide at Hug Point near Cannon Beach Sunday. 

According to the Coast Guard, watchstanders from Sector Columbia River were transferred a call from Astoria 911 dispatch at 11:52 a.m. after the stranded tourist called 911 with his cellphone. 

After receiving the report, watchstanders diverted an aircrew that was already in the air. 

The aircrew aboard a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Sector Columbia River arrived at the scene just after 12:30 p.m. and hoisted the man to safety. Then they landed on a nearby beach and delivered the man to Cannon Beach emergency medical services for further care.

The man’s condition is unknown at this time. 

The Coast Guard wants to remind all residents and visitors to the Pacific Northwest Coast to always be aware of when the tide is expected to change. 

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

