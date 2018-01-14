Neighbors in NE Portland frustrated with nuisance house

Some northeast Portland neighbors are frustrated with a nuisance house on their street.

Sunday morning, firefighters were called to the home on Northeast 67th Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. A neighbor said some candles on a table caught fire and they used a hose to shoot water into the basement.

They say this home has no power, and police were even there Saturday night.

Portland police said they have received a number of calls on the house including assault, vandalism, and a drug house complaint.

One neighbor said they are frustrated after complaining to the city multiple times and getting no help.

“We feel like this should be a partnership between us and the city. And if they really can’t address things in a timely manner, let us know, and give us some other avenues we can work with,” said Richard Bunte, who lives next door to the house.

Neighbors say the home was cleaned up months ago, but it has been trashed again already.

