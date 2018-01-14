Measure 101 supporters canvassing in Portland ahead of special election

There's a lot at stake in the Jan. 23rd special election, and that's exactly why Measure 101 supporters could be seen canvassing in Portland on Sunday.

The measure would fund Medicaid through a tax on insurance companies and some hospitals, to provide health care for low-income Oregonians.

A Hillsboro mother told FOX 12 she has suffered for years without adequate treatment for a disease similar to lupus, and racked up tens of thousands of dollars in medical debt.



“It’s going to affect millions of people, I feel they need to give us their ear and they don't have to go in debt for it,” said Crystal Baran. “I’m a 33-year-old. Most people think our generation’s biggest debt is credit card debt, and mine isn’t. Mine is medical bills. I’ve been paying them off since my oldest was born, and it doesn't get any easier.”

The measure is not supported by everyone.

State Representative Julie Parrish opposes Measure 101. She said this isn't about if we should fund Medicaid, but how.

“This isn’t the right source and the right path of dollars to pay for something that I think we all agree on, that we need to make sure people on Medicaid have access to healthcare,” Parrish told FOX 12.

Measure 101 goes before Oregonian voters in a little more than a week.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.