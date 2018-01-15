Police: Mom killed her 2 kids, then jumped off a bridge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/Meredith) — Detectives say a North Carolina woman killed her two children and then jumped off a bridge onto an interstate highway to kill herself.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they were called early Saturday evening after the woman dropped onto the asphalt onto Interstate 485. Officers say 34-year-old Christina Elizabeth Treadway was dead at the scene.

Police say they went to the woman's home and inside found two children suffering fatal wounds. Treadway's 3-year-old-daughter Iliyah Miller and 7-year-old son Isaiah Miller died at a hospital. No one else was inside the home.

"We're very saddened for the family and for the friends, and we're also concerned for the officers who had to interact and deal with that tonight," said Major Mike Smathers of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The children's grandfather, Gregory Moore, told WBTV their family is having a difficult time grappling with this tragic loss of life.

"I don't wish this on anybody," he told the news station. "If you have a family member that's going through any kind of emotional or mental issues, reach out to them. Help them, get them some help."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover Iliyah and Isaiah's funeral expenses.

