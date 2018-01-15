Clark Co. sheriff: DUI suspect rams patrol car, leads deputies on chase

A man is in custody after the Clark County Sheriff's Office says he assaulted a deputy and led them on a chase.

A deputy found a disabled car near the 8700 block of Northeast 117th Avenue just before 1 a.m.

The deputy thought the driver, 23-year-old Alexander Leach, was on drugs and tried to arrest him.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, Leach then grabbed the deputy's arm and drove off from the scene. The deputy was able to get loose from Leach.

Deputies claim Leach then used his vehicle to ram a patrol car with another deputy still inside, then lead the deputies on a short pursuit.

After that short chase, deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop the car less than a block away.

Leach was arrested and faces two counts of first-degree assault and attempt to elude. He could also be charged with driving under the influence pending a blood test. A records search shows Leach has a criminal history in South Carolina, including several drug-related convictions.

