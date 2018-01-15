Police: SE Portland tobacco shop robbed at gunpoint

Police are searching for two suspects following an armed robbery at a tobacco shop Sunday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery at All Stop Pipes and Tobacco at 14447 Southeast Division Street at 7:09 p.m.

The officers discovered the two suspects entered the shop and demanded money, with one of the suspects brandishing a gun. The suspects fled the scene after obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash.

Forensics teams responded to the scene to assist with the investigation, and police searched the area around the shop but could not find anyone matching the suspects’ descriptions.

One suspect was described as a black man in his 20s standing 6 feet 3 inches tall with a thin build.

The second suspect was described as a black man in his late teens standing 5 feet 7 inches tall with a thin build.

Police are not releasing any security images from the incident at this time, but detectives from the robbery detail are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact detectives at 503-823-0405.

