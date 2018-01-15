Police investigating reports of gunfire near SE Portland apartment

Portland police are investigating reports of gunfire near an apartment in the Buckman neighborhood Sunday night.

Officers responded to the scene at the Laurel Park East Apartments in the 100 block of Southeast 26th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from a community member who reported hearing a disturbance and gunfire.

When the officers arrived, they found out the caller had heard people arguing near a white Toyota Corolla on Southeast 26th Avenue, during which time the witness claimed to hear the gunfire then to see the bullet strike the witness’ apartment.

A K-9 unit was used to help search the area, but officers could not locate any of the people connected with the Toyota or the argument. Forensics teams also responded to assist with the investigation.

The officers did locate the vehicle near the intersection of Southeast 26th Avenue and Southeast Ankeny Street and had it towed away as evidence.

Investigators said there were no reports of injuries at the scene, and no area hospitals have reported anyone arriving with injuries resulting from the gunfire.

The Portland Police Bureau is asking anyone with information on this incident to call police at 503-823-3333.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.