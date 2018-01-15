On the Go with Joe at ‘Racing to Change’

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr Day, when Americans remember the civil rights leader and the fight for equality, and a new exhibit examines the civil rights movement here in Oregon.

In history class, when students hear about the civil rights movement, they hear about far off places like Selma and Montgomery yet next to nothing about Portland, or Oregon in general.

The work of Dr. King and so many others in the movement did, in fact, have a place and a purpose right here in the northwest, though.

A new exhibit from the Oregon Historical Society titled “Racing to Change: Oregon’s Civil Rights Years” documents the civil rights movement in the state during the 1960s and 1970s.

The exhibit takes a raw look at the history of segregation in Oregon, from the state constitution banning freed slaves to “red-lining” efforts limiting housing for African American home buyers.

While the exhibit does note when national figures in the civil rights movement, like King, Justice Supreme Court Thurgood Marshall and baseball great Jackie Robinson, its focus is on those who lived in Oregon and fought to change their state.

The exhibit opens Monday and runs through June 24, with a number of special programs scheduled through that time. Admission is free Monday in honor of the holiday.

To learn more about the Oregon Historical Society and the “Racing to Change” exhibit, please visit OHS.org.

