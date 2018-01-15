Portland-area Cub Scout packs welcome girls starting Monday

Monday is a big day for the Boy Scouts as girls will be able to join the programs in northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

The Cascade Pacific Council, the local scouting group in the Portland-metro area, will begin registering girls, and council officials said more than 40 local Cub Scout packs are actively looking for girls to join.

The Boy Scouts of America announced in October that the group would allow girls to join packs nationwide, saying it wanted to help busy families find programs that work for all their children.

More than 500 young women from the Portland metro, ranging in age from 14 to 20, have already been participating in some BSA programs, including Venturing, Exploring and Sea Scouts.

"I've seen firsthand the impact Scouting makes on our youth-from personal growth to improved socialization and skill-building-and don't forget the amazing opportunities for leadership, self-confidence and teamwork that are developed during the outdoor adventures offered by the Boy Scouts of America,” Cascade Pacific Council Family Scouting for Girls Volunteer Chair Kaleen Deatherage said.

Older girls will be invited to join scouting beginning in early 2019.

More information on the programs is available at CPCBSA.org.

