Local events, closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the annual federal holiday that recognizes the legacy of the Civil Rights Movement leader.

In the Portland metro area and beyond, here are a few things locals can do in honor of the holiday.

Community events:

Oregon State University is having workshops, speakers and service opportunities all week.

Portland Public Schools is having speakers and performers take the stage at Highland Christian Center campus from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

Giving back:

The Human Rights campaign is having a day of service Monday.

United Way is hosting several community projects including sorting and packaging food at the Oregon Food Bank.

Free promotions:

Metered parking in Portland is free Monday except for Washington Park and the Oregon Zoo.

National parks are free Monday in observance of MLK Day. On free days, visitors save $25-30 per car at 118 of the more than 400 national parks.

In Oregon, that includes Lewis and Clark National Historic Park, and in Washington the Fort Vancouver national historic site is included. MLK Day is one of four free days at national parks.

The Oregon Historical Society is offering free admission Monday, and is debuting a new exhibit called “Racing to Change: Oregon’s Civil Rights Years.”

Closures and schedule changes:

Several places are closed for the holiday, including federal offices, state offices, libraries and banks.

The US Postal Service is closed, so there will not be regular mail service Monday.

If you use TriMet, MAX lines and the Portland Streetcar are on normal weekday schedules, but some bus lines are on Saturday schedules or are canceled for Monday, so check your route before you leave the house.

