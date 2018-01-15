Looking for a healthy coffee add-in? Try this almond chai creamer

Are you keeping up with your New Year's resolutions? For those cutting back on dairy in their diet, MORE’s healthy eating expert Monica Metz has a new way to jazz up your cup of joe.

While there are many plant-based creamers available in stores to give shoppers dairy-free options, they can include sweeteners, thickeners and other additives that may not be so great.

Her almond chai coffee creamer is easy to make and can be customized to your preferred level of sweetness and consistency, or even tweaked to include other types of nuts.

For the full recipe for Monica's almond chai coffee creamer, visit MonicaMetz.com/MoreGDO.

