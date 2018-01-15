Stars from ‘The Gifted’ talk first season and upcoming finale

The Oregon Convention Center was flooded with superheroes, villains and zombies over the weekend, including two of the stars of the hit FOX series, "The Gifted."

Emma Dumont and Jeff Daniel Phillips were just two of the famous faces in the Rose City for the joint Walker Stalker Con – Heroes and Villains Fan Fest.

Dumont and Phillips talked to MORE’s Molly Riehl about becoming part of the “X-Men” universe and what fans could expect from the first season finale of the show, which airs Monday.

For more on the show, head to FOX.com/TheGifted.

