Lesson in lashes: MORE visits Miss Knockout in NW Portland

Sick of mascara clumps and flakes? There’s a place in northwest Portland that has the perfect fix.

To get luscious lashes without makeup, look no further than Miss Knockout.

The lash and brow salon, located at 208 Northwest 21st Avenue Suite 200, is known for lash extension.

Eyelashes can really brighten up the look of someone’s face. As the saying goes, your eyes are the windows into your soul, so you don’t want unflattering lashes.

MORE caught up with Miss Knockout owner and eyelash stylist Kimmie Salisbury about how lash extension is taking the beauty business by storm.

Kimmie said a full set of lash extensions need to be maintained at the salon every two to three weeks, while a lash lift only needs to be maintained every six to eight weeks.

Learn more about lash enhancement at MissKnockout.net.

