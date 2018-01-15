Police: Drive-thru ATM stolen from NW Portland bank

The search is on for a suspect who police say made off with an ATM from a local Wells Fargo branch.

The incident happened at the branch located at 3275 NW 29th Ave. near Northwest Yeon Avenue.

There was extensive damage to the drive-thru area of the bank.

A bank spokesperson said the suspect used a forklift to remove the ATM, which was recovered nearby.

The spokesperson added that it did not appear as though the suspect was able to access any cash from the ATM.

Investigators are checking with nearby businesses to see if surveillance video recorded any footage of the incident.

The Portland Police Bureau is asking anyone with any information on this robbery to contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

