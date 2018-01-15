Police identify man found shot and killed in Newberg

Officers have identified a body found in the street in Newberg Friday night as that of a 20-year-old originally from La Grande.

The Newberg-Dundee Police Department said Jack Alan Burnell appears to have died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said that Burnell had lived in the Newberg area for close to a year.

Police responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Main and East Second Street around 11:40 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found Burnell already deceased.

Officers note that there have been no arrests yet in the case, and detectives from the Major Crimes Response Team are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Eubanks at 503-538-8321.

