Police: Suspect in Tigard business break-in found in nearby dental office

Police in Tigard said the suspect in a break-in at a shop on Main Street was found just a few doors down after he broke into a dental office.

Officers responded to a call at the Value Village located at 12060 Main St. around 10:20 a.m. Saturday.

Employees reported someone had come into the shop and stolen merchandise. They said they had tried to stop the suspect but that the man fled the area after witnesses said he put the merchandise in his backpack.

Around 40 minutes later, police responded to an alarm call at TenderCare Dental, which is located at 11960 Pacific Highway and shares a parking lot with Value Village.

Officers entered the dental office and called out for the suspect, who they say walked into the lobby carrying a tooth hygiene kit.

The suspect, 25-year-old Brendan Kennedy Quirk from Lake Oswego, was arrested, and officers said items from Value Village were found in his backpack.

Police reported also finding a kitchen knife and a pair of scissors in the backpack, but they were not sure if those items had been taken from a store. Investigators are also trying to determine how he was able to enter the dental office.

Quirk was booked into the Washington County Jail and faces charges of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

