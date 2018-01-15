Police: Attempt to pawn $36K Rolex at Gresham shop ends in arrest; case tied to Seattle heist

A Gresham pawn shop has played a big role in solving a smash-and-grab heist of expensive watches out of the Seattle area, according to investigators.

The heist happened on Dec. 23, 2017 at the Ben Bridge Jeweler in downtown Seattle.

Gresham police said they were called to Silver Lining Jewelry and Loan on Jan. 11 on a report the watch a man was trying to sell may have been stolen.

Police said a 47-year old man came into the shop to pawn a $36,000 watch. An employee recognized the watch and called police.

Officers said four more watches were also recovered.

Josh Oller, the owner of Silver Lining Jewelry and Loan, said they were alerted by their counterparts at the Washington State Pawnbrokers Association to be on the lookout for stolen watches.

"One of those Rolex's ended up coming into our Gresham location store and our manager identified it," Oller said.

He said often times they are able to identify stolen items when they come in.

"We often work very closely with our police departments and keep an eye out for different items that might be involved in a crime," Oller said.

There have been several similar heists reported in the Seattle. Police are working to see if they are all connected.

