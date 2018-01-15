Police: Semi driver hits SUV that ran out of gas, rolls down I-84 embankment near Corbett

Witnesses waded into the Columbia River to rescue a truck driver who crashed down an embankment off Interstate 84 near Corbett.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on westbound I-84 at 5:18 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said a 52-year-old woman from Quebec, Canada, was driving a 2015 International Prostar semi in the slow lane when she traveled onto the shoulder as she was checking her side mirror in preparation to move into the fast lane.

The truck struck a parked 1995 Chevy Tahoe on the shoulder that had run out of gas, according to police.

The semi and trailer then crashed through a guardrail and rolled down an embankment onto the passenger side along the Columbia River shoreline.

Witnesses helped get the driver out of the truck. The woman was checked by medical personnel at the scene and taken to a hospital with injuries described as serious, but not life-threatening.

Two people from Portland, ages 53 and 47, were in the SUV. Police said they were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The semi was hauling oats, but a Corbett Fire District 14 spokesman said it did not appear any of the load had spilled. It also did not appear any oil or fuel leaked from the truck as a result of the crash.

Corbett Fire has just responded to a semi vs car on I84 near MP 23.

The semi went over the embankment into the Columbia River. pic.twitter.com/TwDrZSaOvM — Corbett Fire (@Corbett_Fire) January 16, 2018

Oregon State Police troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.

The westbound highway was restricted to one lane for about three hours. The shoulder was set to remain closed overnight.

Drivers were advised to expect intermittent lane closures in the area Tuesday as the semi is removed from the scene.

??TRAFFIC ALERT ?? Massive traffic build up going WB on I-84 near Corbett. @MultCoSO says an hour ago a semi-truck crashed and went thru the guardrail, and partially into the water below. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/CSGWSDaTSj — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) January 16, 2018

