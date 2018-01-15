Sheriff: Missing hunter found near Sweet Home, arrested for felon in possession of firearm

The search for a missing hunter led to the man’s arrest on the charge of felon in possession of a firearm once he was found, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatchers received a call at 9:11 p.m. Sunday from a woman concerned that her husband and friend had not returned from a hunting trip near Crabtree Lake off Quartzville Road outside Sweet Home.

The woman called back an hour later saying she heard from her husband and they would be heading home soon.

At 2:17 a.m., the woman again called authorities and asked that they resume the search because her husband and friend still had not made it back home, according to deputies.

Deputies located the caller’s 51-year-old husband, who told them his friend was trying to flush out some elk and never returned to their vehicle.

Crews searched the area and located 52-year-old Bryan Keith Spaulding of Lebanon at 11:03 a.m. Monday.

Deputies said Spaulding was walking on a logging road about a mile from where he was last seen. Spaulding did not require medical attention.

Deputies said Spaulding was arrested on the charge of felon in possession of a firearm for possessing a hunting rifle. He was booked into the Linn County Jail.

