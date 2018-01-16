Portland-bound flight grounded in Boston after collision with de-icing truck

An Alaska Airlines flight bound for Portland was grounded in Boston after a collision with a de-icing truck.

The FAA reported the collision occurred at Boston Logan International Airport on Monday afternoon.

The Boeing 737-900 taxied back to the gate safely and the passengers and crew got off and returned to the airport.

There were 166 people on the plane that was originally destined for Portland International Airport. Passengers said it felt like the plane hit a speed bump or a piece of ice.

“Not a big deal, a little bump,” said Rick Gencarelli of Portland. “But a little bump turned into a big inconvenience.”

Alaska Airlines ended up canceling the flight. The plane sustained minor damage to part of the left wing and was taken out of service for inspection and repairs.

The company worked on booking people on different flights or helping them find hotel rooms for the night.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.