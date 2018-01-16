Police searching for two suspects after armed robbery at NE Portland store

Police are searching for a pair of suspects after an armed robbery at a northeast Portland convenience store.

Officers responded to the Minit Man Market on the 4300 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street at 8:53 p.m. Monday.

Officers learned two men entered the business and demanded money. One of the men brandished a firearm.

After obtaining cash, the robbers left the store.

Police searched the neighborhood but did not locate anyone matching the descriptions of the suspects.

The suspect with the gun is described as a white man in his 30s, 6 feet 2 inches tall with a thin build. The other suspect is a white man in his 20s, 6 feet tall with a thin build.

There were no surveillance images available for release to the public Monday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact robbery detectives at 503-823-0405.

