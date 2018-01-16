Family comes across fallen boulder on hiking trail in Skamania Co.

A family came across a large fallen boulder on a popular hiking trail in Skamania County.

Randall Hagar of Washougal said he was out with his family in Beacon Rock State Park on Sunday when they found the boulder. Hagar estimates it to be around 500 pounds.

The boulder had crashed up against the rail of a bridge.

Hagar said if anyone had been walking below it, they would not have stood a chance.

“I was actually surprised that it didn’t crush through the wooden bridge,” he said. “It’s so dense and heavy. That it didn’t cause more damage or hurt somebody is also amazing.”

The gate to the trail was locked Monday with a sign posted that it was closed because of safety issues.

Last year, the main hiking trail in Beacon Rock State Park was closed for several months due to winter storm damage.

Slides and falling boulders can happen more frequently this time of year due to heavy rainfalls, as well as freezing and thawing soil.

“A lot of people were lucky yesterday,” said Hagar.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.