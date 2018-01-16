Crash knocks out traffic signals in Beaverton

Beaverton police are investigating a crash that took out power to a traffic signal late Monday night.

A photo tweeted out by the Beaverton Police Department shows where the black sedan went up on the sidewalk at the intersection of Southwest Murray Boulevard and Butner Road, coming to rest on the control box for the traffic signal.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle ran off after the crash.

City crews were working to get the traffic signals fixed, and police asked drivers to use the intersection as a four-way stop.

Investigators said there is no word yet on what caused the crash.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.