Deputies: Reckless driving stop leads to meth bust in Polk Co.

Deputies in Polk County said a call from a concerned citizen about a reckless driver led them to arrest two people for methamphetamine possession.

According to the sheriff’s office, someone called 911 shortly after noon Monday about a reckless westbound driver on Highway 22 near milepost 15. The caller also said it looked like the reckless driver was smoking something from a glass pipe.

A deputy, with assistance from the Grand Ronde Tribal Police and the Oregon State Police, searched the area for the driver, with an officer from the tribal police locating and stopping the suspected driver. The deputy and troopers soon arrived at the scene of the stop.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 38-year-old David Edie of Portland, was arrested for DUII. A K-9 unit from the Newberg Police Department came to the scene and conducted a drug search.

The K-9 unit notified officers about bags in the vehicle, in which investigators found approximately a quarter pound of methamphetamine, along with a stolen handgun.

A passenger in the vehicle, 28-year-old Alicia Schier of Portland, was also arrested. Both she and Edie were taken to the Polk County Jail.

In addition to the charge of DUII, Edie faces charges of possession of methamphetamine (substantial quantity), distribution of methamphetamine (substantial quantity), felon in possession of a firearm and first-degree theft by receiving.

Schier faces a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Authorities said more charges could come following a further investigation.

