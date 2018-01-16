On the Go with Joe at SuperPlay VR

Have you ever wanted to go face-to-face with a 10-foot ogre, or maybe skip along the sands of a tropical paradise? Now, you can, and a whole lot more, all while at a friendly neighborhood bowling alley.

SuperPlay has long been a place for fun for Beaverton families, and now the longtime bowling alley and fun center has undergone a “virtual makeover.”

The new addition offers more than 10 VR games, with more added weekly. The titles range from sports games to fighting zombies to taking a walk on a beach.

The new VR arcade is now open at SuperPlay at 9300 SW Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy. For more, including a preview of the VR games, check out SuperPlayOR.com.

