Link featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Tuesday, Jan. 16

MORE Good Day Oregon - Tuesday, Jan. 16

Here is the link featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Pet lovers will want to check out a pop-up pug cafe coming to Portland. Pacific Pug Rescue, a Portland-based dog rescue dedicated to pugs, will host the cafe and an art show fundraiser on February 3 and 4 at Cathedral Park. A professional photographer will be on hand to take a picture of pugs and all proceeds from the event will provide medical care and assistance to the rescued pugs. For more details, head to PacificPugRescue.NetworkForGood.com.

