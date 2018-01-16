Actor Wes Studi stops by MORE to talk ‘Hostiles’

He's a legend when it comes to westerns, and now actor Wes Studi stars alongside Oscar winner Christian Bale in the movie "Hostiles."

Many fans know Studi from such films as “Dances with Wolves” and “Last of the Mohicans,” and he said his latest film is special because it tells a story of our past that can teach us a lot about our present.

In the new movie, Bale plays a hardened, hate-filled Army veteran, forced to escort an old war enemy, played by Studi, to his tribal lands in Montana.

Studi’s performance is earning rave reviews from critics, and the actor credits his cast mates for helping him raise his game in the film.

“Hostiles” hits theaters next weekend. As for his next project, Studi told MORE that while he enjoys westerns, he is ready to star in a comedy or sci-fi project next.

