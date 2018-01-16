Former Washington Gov. John Spellman dies at age 91

Former Washington Gov. John Spellman, second from left, leaves a memorial service for former Washington Gov. Mike Lowry, Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in Renton, Wash. Lowry, who died May 1, 2017, served as Governor from 1993-1997. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

John Spellman, the last Republican governor elected in Washington, has died at age 91.

Spellman's son, Seattle attorney David Spellman, confirmed his death Tuesday and thanked Virginia Mason teams for "their compassion and support the last several weeks."

Current Gov. Jay Inslee released the following statement on John Spellman's death.

Gov. John Spellman was one of the nicest people in public life I’ve ever met. Trudi and I send our deepest condolences to the Spellman family, many of whom we had the chance to get to know over the last few years. John took office during a time of great economic uncertainty, and he laid the groundwork for our ongoing effort to protect Puget Sound from oil spills and preserve the natural beauty of our state. During his time as King County executive, he was instrumental in bringing professional baseball and football to Seattle. He was a great example of an office holder unafraid to do the right thing, leaving a legacy of bipartisanship and civility in politics, despite the electoral consequences. Trudi and I will miss John, and I encourage all Washingtonians to keep him and his family in their thoughts.

Spellman served one four-year term as governor following his 1980 election. He previously served as King County's first county executive, and before that had served on the King County Commission.

He lost his bid for a second term to Democrat Booth Gardner in November 1984. In an interview with the state Legacy Project at the Secretary of State's office, he is quoted as saying he had "no regrets."

