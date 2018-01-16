Sheriff: Armed suspect dies in officer-involved shooting in Eugene

An armed suspect died in an officer-involved shooting in Eugene, according to investigators.

Deputies responded to a report regarding a stolen vehicle on the 500 block of Clairmont Drive in the River Road area at 4:51 p.m. Monday.

A Lane County Sheriff's Office deputy approached the vehicle with two people inside. Investigators said the male driver got out of the car and was uncooperative with the deputy.

The driver was carrying a firearm, according to investigators, and was shot by the deputy. The suspect was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

There were no injuries to law enforcement personnel in connection with this incident, according to deputies.

The second person in the car has been in contact with the Lane County Interagency Deadly Force Investigation Team. The investigation is continuing.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Oregon State Police, the Eugene Police Department, the Cottage Grove Police Department, the Springfield Police Department, the Florence Police Department, Santa Clara Rural Fire and Eugene Springfield Fire Department.

