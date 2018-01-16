Portland City Council to consider ordinance dropping residential speed limits

The speed limit may soon change on all residential streets in Portland.

The Portland City Council will consider a new ordinance Wednesday to change the 25 mph speed limit in neighborhoods to just 20.

The change would be part of the city's Vision Zero program to eliminate traffic deaths by 2025. The Oregon legislature passed a bill last year that allows the city to make the speed limit change.

According to AAA, someone who is hit by a driver going 25 miles per hour is nearly twice as likely to die compared to someone hit at 20 miles per hour.

Frederick Lira lives in southwest Portland and told FOX 12 he notices that people can be careless when driving through his neighborhood while he is out walking his dog.

“I feel like it's a great idea since lots of people walk dogs in this area,” Lira said. “On top of that, it is congested already, so if people could slow down a little bit it would cause a lot fewer accidents so I think it's a great idea.”

If the change would be approved, city officials plan to change all speed limit signs in residential areas by April this year.

For more information on this proposal, visit the Vision Zero section at PortlandOregon.gov.

