Oregon Food Bank stepping down as owner-operator of Waterfront Blues Festival

The Oregon Food Bank announced Tuesday the organization is stepping down as the owner and operator of the Waterfront Blues Festival in downtown Portland.

The Oregon Food Bank has produced the festival since 1988.

A statement from the organization says, “After 30 years, the time has come for Oregon Food Bank to exit as producers and concentrate its financial resources and staff energies on its core mission of eliminating hunger.”

Waterfront Blues Production and Fuller Events have assumed all oversight and management of the festival.

Planning for the 2018 festival – which will take place July 4-July 7 at Tom McCall Waterfront Park – is underway, with information on ticket sales and artists set to be announced in mid-February.

Oregon Food Bank will remain a beneficiary of the event. The Waterfront Blues Festival has returned more than $10 million and 20 million pounds of food for the Oregon Food Bank.

