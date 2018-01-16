Cyclists rally against removal of Rose Quarter bridge

Bicyclists rallied Tuesday morning against a plan to tear down the Flint Avenue Bridge.

The bridge is a popular bike route from north to northeast Portland. The Oregon Department of Transportation plans to tear down the bridge as part of the Interstate 5 Rose Quarter Project, which will expand the freeway.

Tuesday’s protest was co-hosted by No More Freeways and Bike Loud PDX, and organizers said expanding the freeway won't help congestion in the Rose City.

“The Oregon Department of Transportation hasn’t looked at alternatives, they’ve just insisted that we must add all of these extra lanes of freeway, right through this neighborhood,” Aaron Brown with No More Freeways told FOX 12. “And the city council has said increasingly that, ‘Oh, we think there’s some improvements to the neighborhood, and that’s why we’re supporting it.’ So we’re out here saying this is in fact, not an improvement, that tearing out this vital bridge, changing some of the traffic patterns and polluting the air for a soon-to-be-open middle school, none of this is an improvement for our community and there's got to be better options.”

ODOT officials said a new bikeway would be built crossing over I-5 between Hancock Street and Dixon Street.

