Oregon partygoer says no argument preceded triple shooting durin - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon partygoer says no argument preceded triple shooting during birthday party

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Jordan Ledbetter, jail booking photo Jordan Ledbetter, jail booking photo
SPRINGFIELD, OR (AP) -

A man who was at an Oregon party where three people were shot says the alleged gunman was probably struggling with a combination of "drugs, alcohol and bad feelings."

Dakota Pander tells The Register-Guard that no argument preceded the gunfire at Saturday's birthday party in Springfield. He says 23-year-old Jordan Ledbetter nonchalantly went into a bedroom and returned with a gun.

Police say Ledbetter shot and killed Pander's brother and wounded two others.

Springfield Police Lt. Scott McKee said Tuesday it's believed that Ledbetter was under the influence of LSD. Toxicology results are pending.

Ledbetter has been charged with murder, assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Court records do not list an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.