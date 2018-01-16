Nude courthouse photo shoot investigation: No comment, discipline from Clackamas Co. sheriff

It’s been three months since FOX 12 broke the story of Clackamas County deputies doing a nude photo shoot inside the courthouse. Now, sheriff’s office officials say their internal investigation is complete, but no one has been disciplined and the sheriff is refusing to comment on the matter.

A credible source close to the sheriff’s office alerted FOX 12 to this story last fall and the sheriff’s office received an anonymous letter about it. The situation started when a courthouse deputy sent an email to 21 coworkers, asking them to pose nude and partially nude for a retirement gift calendar called “Sexy Civil”. He told them to have fun with the pictures, pose topless if possible, but don’t wear department identifying apparel, logos or badges.

The deputies opened the courthouse on Saturday Sept. 23, taking photos throughout the building. Organizers claimed only one copy of the calendar would be made and given to a retiring deputy a couple weeks later.

In early October, Sheriff Craig Roberts would not comment on-camera. He released a written statement saying he was taking the complaint very seriously and “behavior like this, if true, is not acceptable and extremely troubling.”

Roberts also put Capt. Dave O’Shaughnessy on leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Right away, FOX 12 emailed a public records request to department spokesman Sgt. Brian Jensen, asking to preserve emails exchanged between participating deputies and surveillance video from the courthouse – all of which are public record. Jensen said no materials would be released during the investigation, but as information became available that they could release, they would do so promptly.

Last week, Jensen confirmed the sheriff’s internal investigation is complete. However, he said they will not release any emails or video because it’s a “personnel matter” and Roberts is declining FOX 12’s request for an interview.

FOX 12 asked the sheriff to address the matter in general terms and if department policies or training would change as a result, but again, he refused.

Tuesday, Jensen did confirm O’Shaughnessy is still on administrative leave, but no deputies involved in the photo shoot have been disciplined in any way, at this time.

With the help of an attorney, FOX 12 is pursuing another public records request through the Freedom of Information Act.

